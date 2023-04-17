AVN 65.99 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.18%)
BAFL 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.7%)
BOP 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
CNERGY 3.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.88%)
DFML 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.08%)
DGKC 44.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.45%)
EPCL 44.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-3.54%)
FCCL 11.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.35%)
FFL 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
FLYNG 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.51%)
GGL 11.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.63%)
HUBC 68.90 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.38%)
HUMNL 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.25%)
KAPCO 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.23%)
KEL 2.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.01%)
LOTCHEM 25.17 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.23%)
MLCF 26.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.49%)
NETSOL 74.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.27%)
OGDC 85.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.26%)
PAEL 10.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.65%)
PIBTL 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
PPL 67.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.1%)
PRL 12.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-6.54%)
SNGP 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.82%)
TELE 8.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
TPLP 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.89%)
TRG 108.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.3%)
UNITY 12.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.69%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,100 Decreased By -5.2 (-0.13%)
BR30 14,671 Decreased By -28.5 (-0.19%)
KSE100 40,256 Increased By 50 (0.12%)
KSE30 14,999 Increased By 10 (0.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

FTSE 100 gains on commodity stocks boost; Network International soars

Reuters Published 17 Apr, 2023 01:19pm
Follow us

The UK’s FTSE 100 rose on Monday, extending gains for a seventh straight session, with miners and oil heavyweights boosting the resource-rich index, while shares of Network International surged on a buyout offer.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 rose 0.5%, while the mid-cap FTSE 250 added 0.6%, as of 0712 GMT.

Energy stocks added 1.2% as crude prices rose on OPEC+’s plans to cut more output and as markets eyed Chinese economic data for signs of demand recovery.

Adding to gains, metal miners rose 1.8% as tin prices jumped to their highest in nearly two months amid talks of a potential ban on mining in major ore producer Myanmar.

FTSE 100 ends higher on bank boost; Dechra shines

Among individual stocks, Network International soared 21.3% after the payments provider received a takeover proposal from a consortium of CVC Capital and Francisco Partners.

John Wood Group added 7.2% after the company decided to engage with Apollo Management for a firm offer for a final buyout price of 240 pence per share.

FTSE 100 index

Comments

1000 characters

FTSE 100 gains on commodity stocks boost; Network International soars

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal loss against US dollar

PTI writes letter to Alvi

PM, caretaker CM sharpen the focus on Lahore

Dubai fire: PM Shehbaz directs Pakistan’s UAE mission to help families of victims

India, Russia in talks on free trade deal

Public Sector Development Programme: Rs129bn released for development projects

Guddu power plant: GHCL seeks approval to buy equipment

Supply of Thar coal to industry: Tax amendments on the cards

Transportation services or carriage of goods thru roads: Provinces notify formula for sales tax

FTO’s jurisdiction: IHC sets aside President’s order

Read more stories