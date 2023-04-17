AVN 66.33 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (1.7%)
BAFL 28.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.84%)
BOP 3.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
DFML 10.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.81%)
DGKC 44.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
EPCL 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-4.41%)
FCCL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.59%)
FFL 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.13%)
FLYNG 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.54%)
HUBC 69.20 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.82%)
HUMNL 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KAPCO 24.64 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.19%)
KEL 2.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.01%)
LOTCHEM 25.19 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.32%)
MLCF 26.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.26%)
NETSOL 75.13 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.44%)
OGDC 85.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.38%)
PAEL 10.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
PPL 67.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.12%)
PRL 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.74%)
SNGP 41.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.48%)
TELE 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.63%)
TPLP 14.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.49%)
TRG 109.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.1%)
UNITY 12.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.56%)
BR100 4,096 Decreased By -9.7 (-0.24%)
BR30 14,689 Decreased By -11.3 (-0.08%)
KSE100 40,222 Increased By 16.8 (0.04%)
KSE30 14,978 Decreased By -11.7 (-0.08%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India bond yields rise tracking US peers

Reuters Published 17 Apr, 2023 11:18am
Follow us

MUMBAI: Indian government bond yields rose in the early trading session on Monday, tracking similar move in US yields, as data and commentary from a US Federal Reserve official further cemented bets of another rate hike.

The 10-year benchmark 7.26% 2032 bond yield was at 7.2393% as of 10:00 a.m. IST, after closing at 7.2252% in the last session.

“Since there is no fresh trigger for buying at these levels, people may wait for some correction in bond yields,” a trader with a state-run bank said.

US yields rose, with the 10-year yield rising above 3.50% and the two-year note rising above 4.10, following a mixed batch of economic data, while commentary from a Fed official further cemented bets of a rate hike.

The Fed is seen on track to increase its benchmark rate in May by another 25 basis points, as Fed Governor Christopher Waller said higher borrowing costs are needed to make better progress on the inflation fight.

Odds of a rate hike on May 3 have risen above 80%, against around 70% before the comments.

India bond yields tad higher ahead of debt auction

The current target range is 4.75%-5.00%, up from near zero last March.

Shorter-end government bonds may remain supported, as mutual funds will continue to load up shorter-term bonds, which are less likely to be hit by new tax rules.

Locally, traders will remained focused on the minutes of the Reserve Bank of India’s latest monetary policy meeting, in which it had surprised the markets by maintaining status quo on policy rates, against wide expectations of 25 bps hike.

India’s annual retail inflation for March was at 5.66%, below the RBI’s upper tolerance level of 6% for the first time in 2023 and the lowest since December 2021, further cementing bets that the RBI may maintain a prolonged pause.

India will switch bonds worth 110 billion rupees ($1.34 billion) later in the day, it its first such operation for the current financial year.

US Federal Reserve Indian government bond yields

Comments

1000 characters

India bond yields rise tracking US peers

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal loss against US dollar

PTI writes letter to Alvi

PM, caretaker CM sharpen the focus on Lahore

Dubai fire: PM Shehbaz directs Pakistan’s UAE mission to help families of victims

Public Sector Development Programme: Rs129bn released for development projects

Guddu power plant: GHCL seeks approval to buy equipment

Supply of Thar coal to industry: Tax amendments on the cards

Transportation services or carriage of goods thru roads: Provinces notify formula for sales tax

FTO’s jurisdiction: IHC sets aside President’s order

Three Pakistanis among 16 killed in Dubai building blaze

Read more stories