AVN 66.38 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.78%)
BAFL 28.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.84%)
BOP 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.76%)
CNERGY 3.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
DFML 10.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.81%)
DGKC 44.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
EPCL 43.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-4.48%)
FCCL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.59%)
FFL 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.13%)
FLYNG 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.54%)
HUBC 69.20 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.82%)
HUMNL 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KAPCO 24.64 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.19%)
KEL 2.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.01%)
LOTCHEM 25.19 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.32%)
MLCF 26.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.26%)
NETSOL 75.13 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.44%)
OGDC 85.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.38%)
PAEL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
PIBTL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
PPL 67.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.07%)
PRL 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.74%)
SNGP 41.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.48%)
TELE 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.63%)
TPLP 14.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.49%)
TRG 109.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.1%)
UNITY 12.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
BR100 4,096 Decreased By -9.9 (-0.24%)
BR30 14,681 Decreased By -19.3 (-0.13%)
KSE100 40,220 Increased By 14.4 (0.04%)
KSE30 14,976 Decreased By -13.4 (-0.09%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Shanghai stocks hit 9-month high on China recovery optimism; HK rises

Reuters Published 17 Apr, 2023 10:49am
Follow us

SHANGHAI: Shanghai stocks rose to a nine-month high on Monday, as China’s March home price data and signs of corporate earnings recovery fuel optimism ahead of the release of first-quarter economy data. Hong Kong shares also gained.

** The Shanghai Composite Index, which had posted five consecutive weekly gains on Friday, climbed nearly 1% by the lunch break, touching its highest level since July 8. The bluechip CSI300 Index was up 0.9%.

** In Hong Kong, both the benchmark Hang Seng Index and the Hang Seng Tech Index rose 0.5%.

** China’s new home prices rose in March at the fastest pace in 21 months, official data showed on Saturday.

** More than 300 China-listed companies have published, or forecast first-quarter results, 70% of which have reported year-on-year profit increases, official Securities News reported.

** Underscoring consumption recovery, restaurant operator China Quanjude Group reported a 49% jump in sales during the January-March period, and turned to a profit.

** Travel-related companies including Lijiang Yulong Tourism Co and BTG Hotels Group also expect a quarterly profit.

** “The stock market is expected to trend higher on the back of economic recovery, and expectations of improving liquidity situations overseas,” Guotai Asset Management Co said in a note.

** A Reuters poll showed that China’s gross domestic product (GDP), data for which will be published on Tuesday, likely grew 4.0% in the first quarter from a year earlier, from 2.9% in the previous three months. That would be the fastest growth since the first quarter of last year.

China stocks rise as chip makers, resource shares jump

** An index tracking hotel and catering industry jumped 2.5%, while energy stocks also gained 2.5%, reflecting recovery hopes.

** Investors continued to plough money into China’s state-owned companies on reform hopes. China Mobile shares jumped 3.8% in Shanghai, their highest since its debut last January. Its Hong Kong-listed stock rose 1.6%.

Hong Kong stocks China stocks Shanghai stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Shanghai stocks hit 9-month high on China recovery optimism; HK rises

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal loss against US dollar

PTI writes letter to Alvi

PM, caretaker CM sharpen the focus on Lahore

Dubai fire: PM Shehbaz directs Pakistan’s UAE mission to help families of victims

Public Sector Development Programme: Rs129bn released for development projects

Guddu power plant: GHCL seeks approval to buy equipment

Supply of Thar coal to industry: Tax amendments on the cards

Transportation services or carriage of goods thru roads: Provinces notify formula for sales tax

FTO’s jurisdiction: IHC sets aside President’s order

Three Pakistanis among 16 killed in Dubai building blaze

Read more stories