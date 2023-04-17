Report says accident took place due to speeding: Thousands attend late minister’s funeral

PESHAWAR: Thousands of people attended funeral of the late federal religious affairs minister Mufti Abdul Shakoor in his ancestral village of Tajikhel in Lakki Marwat district on Sunday.

Besides religious and political personalities, the funeral was attended by a large number of common people, political workers and other well-wishers of the late scholar who died in a traffic accident in Islamabad on Saturday night.

A case has been registered about the fatal traffic accident in the Secretariat police station in Islamabad on the complaint of Mufti Shakoor’s friend, Qudratullah. The first information report mentions the provisions of accidental murder, speeding, and damages to the vehicle.

The traffic police have submitted their initial report about the accident to the Islamabad police chief. As per this report, the cause of the accident was “overspeeding”.

A preliminary report of the Motor Vehicle Examiner about the two vehicles in the accident has also been received. According to the examiner, Mufti Shakoor’s car was travelling at a speed of 30km per hour, but the speed of the vehicle that collided with it was 110km/h.

The speed limit at the site of the accident on Constitution Avenue is 60km/h. There was no technical problem with the vehicle that hit the minister’s car, the examiner reported. The tyre and axle of Mufti Shakoor’s car got detached due to the force of the collision, the report added.

In the application that he submitted to police, JUI leader Qudratullah said that Maulana Shakoor went to his house for iftar and left the house at 8pm. He said that he got the news of the accident at 10pm. He requested the police to investigate Maulana Shakoor’s death thoroughly, pleading that it was a sensitive matter.

Police have arrested the driver of the HiLux Revo which crashed into Maulana Shakoor’s vehicle, and the two other accused.

According to the post-mortem report, Maulana Shakoor got a severe head injury. Many of his bones were fractured and blood was oozing out from his mouth and nose. The report concluded that his death occurred due to the head injury.

