KP minister, Russian official discuss trade relations

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Industries, Commerce and Technical Education Mohammad Adnan Jalil called on Deputy Trade Representative of the Russian Embassy Viktor S Vinogradov the other day and discussed with him matters of mutual interest especially trade relations.

The minister highlighted possible aspects wherein more potential available for further boosting of trade ties between the two countries.

In the meeting, the caretaker provincial minister expressed that there were so many possibilities for further strengthening of bilateral trade and business relations in various sectors for Russia and Pakistan, while in this regard bilateral trade will be enhanced by providing facilities to the business community between the two countries.

Talking to the Russian embassy official, the KP Minister for Industries, Commerce and Technical Education, Adnan Jalil said that the facilitation of business community can improve the volume of trade among both countries.

He further said that mutual cooperation especially at the level of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) will prove to be of great help in development of mutual trade between the two countries, thus, it needs to be concentrated.

The provincial minister further proposed the exchange of trade delegations to improve trade relations between both countries.

