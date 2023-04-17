AVN 65.11 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.65%)
BAFL 28.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.42%)
BOP 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
CNERGY 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
DFML 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.94%)
DGKC 45.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.16%)
EPCL 45.97 Decreased By ▼ -3.88 (-7.78%)
FCCL 11.88 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.45%)
FFL 5.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
FLYNG 5.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
HUBC 68.43 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.78%)
HUMNL 5.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 24.33 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
KEL 1.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.5%)
LOTCHEM 24.59 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.9%)
MLCF 26.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.64%)
NETSOL 74.93 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.31%)
OGDC 85.82 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.43%)
PAEL 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.56%)
PIBTL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.47%)
PPL 67.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.18%)
PRL 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.8%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.9%)
SNGP 41.26 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.13%)
TELE 7.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
TRG 109.21 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.38%)
UNITY 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.54%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,106 Increased By 13.7 (0.34%)
BR30 14,700 Increased By 58.4 (0.4%)
KSE100 40,206 Increased By 79.5 (0.2%)
KSE30 14,989 Increased By 28.6 (0.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

KP minister, Russian official discuss trade relations

Recorder Report Published 17 Apr, 2023 06:41am
Follow us

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Industries, Commerce and Technical Education Mohammad Adnan Jalil called on Deputy Trade Representative of the Russian Embassy Viktor S Vinogradov the other day and discussed with him matters of mutual interest especially trade relations.

The minister highlighted possible aspects wherein more potential available for further boosting of trade ties between the two countries.

In the meeting, the caretaker provincial minister expressed that there were so many possibilities for further strengthening of bilateral trade and business relations in various sectors for Russia and Pakistan, while in this regard bilateral trade will be enhanced by providing facilities to the business community between the two countries.

Talking to the Russian embassy official, the KP Minister for Industries, Commerce and Technical Education, Adnan Jalil said that the facilitation of business community can improve the volume of trade among both countries.

He further said that mutual cooperation especially at the level of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) will prove to be of great help in development of mutual trade between the two countries, thus, it needs to be concentrated.

The provincial minister further proposed the exchange of trade delegations to improve trade relations between both countries.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Pakistan Russia trade relations caretaker KP CM Mohammad Adnan Jalil

Comments

1000 characters

KP minister, Russian official discuss trade relations

PTI writes letter to Alvi

PM, caretaker CM sharpen the focus on Lahore

Public Sector Development Programme: Rs129bn released for development projects

Ex-IIOJK governor’s disclosures: Pakistan seeks explanation from India

Guddu power plant: GHCL seeks approval to buy equipment

Crackdown on hoarders, profiteers ordered

Supply of Thar coal to industry: Tax amendments on the cards

Transportation services or carriage of goods thru roads: Provinces notify formula for sales tax

FTO’s jurisdiction: IHC sets aside President’s order

Three Pakistanis among 16 killed in Dubai building blaze

Read more stories