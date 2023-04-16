Federal minister Mufti Shakoor dies in road traffic accident

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Mufti Abdul Shakoor on Saturday died in a road traffic accident in the capital city.

Police said that the incident took place at around 9:45 pm when the federal minister was headed towards Secretariat Chowk from Marriott Hotel.

They said that the minister was driving the car himself when a Hilux Revo — with five people onboard hit his vehicle at the driver’s side.

The Minister was shifted to Polyclinic Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Police have taken the vehicle and people onboard into custody.

