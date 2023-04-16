If Punjab election not allowed: Shehbaz would stand ‘disqualified’, says Aitzaz

LAHORE: Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) leader Aitzaz Ahsan Saturday said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would stand disqualified if he did not allow election in Punjab on May 14.

Addressing a roundtable conference of lawyers and jurists, Aitzaz said election in Punjab should be held at every cost on May 14 adding that anyone violating the Supreme Court verdict directing elections in Punjab on May 14 would be disqualified.

He said the country was witnessing a historic conflict between the parliament and added, “We need to think whether the constitution reigns supreme or not”.

Aitzaz said that the verdict issued by the apex court was final adding that the court’s order needs to be followed as the constitution binds election within 90 days of the dissolution of assemblies,” he added.

