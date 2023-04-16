AVN 65.11 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.65%)
Terrorist activities: Bilawal shares concerns with Afghan minister

Ali Hussain Published 16 Apr, 2023 03:36am
ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday held telephonic contact with acting Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi and shared Pakistan’s concerns over the terror activities in the country by Afghanistan-based terrorist outfits.

In a statement, the Foreign Office said that during telephonic conversation, the two foreign ministers discussed a range of issues of mutual interest. “The FM reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to a stable, peaceful and prosperous Afghanistan,” read the statement. Although, the Foreign Office usually avoids to bring in public domain Pakistan’s continued grave concerns over the terror activities by Afghanistan-based terror outfits, including by Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), sources said that the Foreign minister once again shared the country’s concerns with his Afghan counterpart.

The latest telephonic contact comes days after the National Security Council’s crucial meeting which gave approval to an “all-out comprehensive” military operation against terrorists.

Earlier in February, a high-level delegation led by Defence Minister Khawaja Asif along with ISI chief Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum had visited Kabul.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

