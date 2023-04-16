Punjab cabinet approves funds for operation in Katcha areas

LAHORE: The caretaker Punjab Cabinet, which met here on Saturday with Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi in the chair, accorded approval for the issuance of funds for the katcha operation expenditures and also expressed resolve to take the ongoing operation in the Katcha area to its logical end.

The Cabinet was given briefing about the ongoing operation against the terrorists in the Katcha area. Inspector General of Police Dr Uman Anwar briefed the participants about the ongoing operation in the Katcha area. After the operation in the katcha area against the terrorists an infrastructure will be constructed under a durable plan.

The Cabinet expressed its satisfaction over the historic free flour package of Prime Minister and the Punjab government.

The CM Mohsin Naqvi while addressing the participants in the meeting stated that the deserving will be given their due right under this package. He acknowledged that the provincial ministers, administrative and police officers as well as staff members by working day and night made the free flour package successful. “The whole machinery delivered like a teamwork on which I highly appreciate them,” he lauded.

The CM ordered to take all necessary administrative measures to stop sugar smuggling and bring stability in its prices. He directed to undertake strict monitoring of the exit routes of Punjab along with monitoring the prices of sugar on daily basis.

Provincial Adviser for Sports Wahab Riaz gave a briefing to the Cabinet members about the sports events being played under the Ramazan Sports Series. It was informed during the briefing that all tournaments are sponsored under Ramazan Sports Series and did not use government funds. The Cabinet appreciated the performance of Wahab Riaz and his team.

The Cabinet was apprised about holding the sports competition at the tehsil, district, division and at provincial level. The CM Mohsin Naqvi remarked that the Punjab government is striving to provide maximum opportunities of sports activities to the youth adding that very soon various sports competitions will be held from the tehsil level to the provincial level.

It was decided during the meeting that the Punjab government will cooperate with the Gilgit-Baltistan government in the land record computerisation. The Punjab Cabinet granted approval to make an agreement with the Gilgit-Baltistan government in this regard. The Punjab Cabinet also accorded approval to incorporate new schemes of Children Hospital in the Annual Development Programme 2022-23. The Cabinet also granted approval to allocate land to establish the Advance Pediatric Radiotherapy Unit in the University of Child Health Sciences Lahore. The Cabinet also granted approval to change the names of DHQ Hospitals under the supervision of the Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department. The names of District Headquarter Teaching Hospitals of Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, DG Khan, Faisalabad will be changed while the name of Government Ghulam Muhammad Abad Hospital Faisalabad will also be changed.

The Cabinet also granted approval to set up a special fund for the welfare of the staff members of the Civil Secretariat. The Cabinet granted approval to undertake the feasibility study and master planning of the medical and surgical tower in the Sandeman Provincial Hospital Quetta from the Infrastructure Development Authority Punjab. The Cabinet also prayed for the forgiveness of SHO on embracing martyrdom during the Katcha operation in Kashmore. Provincial ministers, advisers, CS, IGP and concerned officials attended the meeting.

