Egypt’s GASC seeks vegetable oils in tender

CAIRO: Egypt’s state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC), said on Saturday it was seeking vegetable oils in an international purchasing tender for arrival between May 25 and June 15.

The deadline for offers is April 19 and traders should submit bids for payment at sight and 180-day letters of credit and GASC will choose between them, GASC said.

GASC also set a tender for local vegetable oils on Saturday, seeking at least 1,000 tonnes of soyoil and 500 tonnes of sunflower oil for delivery between May 20 to June 15. The deadline for offers is also April 19.