ICE canola futures fall for 4th straight session

WINNIPEG: ICE canola futures slipped on Friday for a fourth straight session, pressured by weaker oilseed markets.

Trend-following funds are comfortable holding short July contract positions, weighing on prices, a trader said.

Most-active July canola lost $5 to settle at $736.30 per tonne.

May-July canola spread, the most active inter-month spread, traded 11,224 times.

U.S. soybean futures edged down after Thursday’s one-week high, with a record Brazilian harvest tempering concern about drought losses in Argentina.

Euronext August rapeseed futures also slipped.