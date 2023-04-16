ICE canola futures fall for 4th straight session

WINNIPEG: ICE canola futures slipped on Friday for a fourth straight session, pressured by weaker oilseed markets.
Trend-following funds are comfortable holding short July contract positions, weighing on prices, a trader said.
Most-active July canola lost $5 to settle at $736.30 per tonne.
May-July canola spread, the most active inter-month spread, traded 11,224 times.
U.S. soybean futures edged down after Thursday’s one-week high, with a record Brazilian harvest tempering concern about drought losses in Argentina.
Euronext August rapeseed futures also slipped.
Comments