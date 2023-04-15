AVN 65.11 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.65%)
Religious affairs minister Mufti Abdul Shakoor dies in road accident

  • Minister’s car was hit by a Hilux Revo while he was traveling from Mariott towards the Secretariat Chowk in Islamabad
BR Web Desk Published April 15, 2023


Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Mufti Abdul Shakoor died in a car accident in Islamabad, the capital police confirmed on Saturday.

“Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Maulana Abdul Shakoor died in a road accident. Maulana Abdul Shakoor was heading towards Secretariat Chowk from Marriott Hotel,” the capital police said.

The vehicle that hit the religious minister’s car was described as Hilux Revo by the police.

The capital police said that the federal minister was shifted to Polyclinic Hospital in Islamabad but he could not survive.

The statement added that senior police officers are present at the hospital.

The capital police claimed to have arrested the men riding the vehicle that hit Mufti Shakoor's car.

More to follow

