Indian bowler Bumrah begins rehab after back surgery

AFP Published 15 Apr, 2023 05:42pm
NEW DELHI: Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has started rehabilitation after successful back surgery, India’s cricket board said Saturday, with the focus now on the one-day World Cup.

The lower back injury kept Bumrah, 29, out of action since September but the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said his operation last month “was successful and he remains pain-free”.

“The fast bowler was advised by the specialist to start his rehab six weeks after the surgery and accordingly, Mr Bumrah has commenced his rehab management at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru from Friday,” it said in a statement.

Bumrah has reportedly been ruled out of the World Test Championship final against Australia in June but is expected to make the team for the one-day showpiece in India later this year.

Known for his ability to bowl toe-crushing full-length deliveries, Bumrah has claimed 319 wickets across all three international formats.

Indian batsman Shreyas Iyer is scheduled to undergo surgery next week, also for a lower back injury that forced him to miss the Indian Premier League with his team the Kolkata Knight Riders.

“He will remain under the surgeon’s care for two weeks and will return to the NCA after that for rehabilitation,” the BCCI said.

