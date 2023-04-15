PTI leader Ali Zaidi arrested in Karachi

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Zaidi was arrested on Saturday and police have seized his cellphone, reported Aaj News.

The leader was arrested from PTI Sindh office.

PTI leader Musarrat Jamshed Cheema said that men in plain clothes have arrested and taken Zaidi to an unknown location. She stated that the men had no arrest warrant.

According to PTI leader Firdous Shamim Naqvi, police also wrecked havoc at the premesis.

More to follow