Apr 15, 2023
World

Russia’s embassy in Sudan says it’s concerned by escalation of violence

Reuters Published 15 Apr, 2023 04:05pm
<p>Photo: Reuters</p>

Photo: Reuters
Russia’s embassy in Sudan said on Saturday it was concerned by an “escalation of violence” in the country and called for a ceasefire and negotiations, the state-owned Russian news agency RIA reported.

Sudan paramilitaries say they have seized presidential palace

The embassy said the atmosphere in the capital Khartoum was tense but Russian diplomats were safe. Earlier, Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) said it had taken control of the presidential palace, the residence of army chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and Khartoum’s international airport.

