RISE-2 programme: Dar briefs Raiser on WB-backed reforms

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar held a meeting with Martin Raiser, South Asia Vice President at the World Bank on video-link as part of the World Bank - IMF Spring Meetings 2023 being held in Washington, today.

Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr. Aisha Ghous Pasha, SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Mehmood Pasha, Chairman FBR, Special Secretary Finance attended the meeting virtually from Islamabad. Whereas Ambassador of Pakistan to the USA, Masood Ahmad Khan, SBP Governor Jamil Ahmad, Secretary Finance, Secretary EAD attended in person.

Finance Minister informed the Vice President about the completion of World Bank-supported reforms, especially those supported under the RISE-2 program, under which major reforms like harmonization of GST have been achieved. Dar also thanked the World Bank team for supporting Pakistan on flood rehabilitation and reconstruction.

Martin appreciated Pakistan’s efforts on ensuring expeditious processing of all flood-related projects. He especially thanked Pakistani side on completing reforms under RISE program which will contribute to ensure macroeconomic stability in the country.

