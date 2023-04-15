AVN 65.11 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.65%)
Dollar-denominated govt bonds firm after UAE cash pledge

Reuters Published 15 Apr, 2023 06:19am
LONDON: Pakistan’s dollar-denominated government bonds rose by more than 2 cents to highest level in a month on Friday after the United Arab Emirates has confirmed financial support of $1 billion.

The support pledge, confirmed by Pakistan’s finance minister on Friday, removes key hurdle to securing a much-awaited bailout tranche from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Pakistan looks to issue US dollar-denominated Sukuk bonds

The dollar-denominated 2024 maturing bond rose by 2.25 cents on the dollar to 48.25. Sign-off on the IMF staff-level pact has been delayed for months, and Pakistan needs the release of a $1.1 billion payment tranche to resolve an acute balance of payments crisis.

