NA passes ‘SC (Review of Judgements and Orders) Bill’

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly on Friday passed the “Supreme Court (Review of Judgements and Orders) Bill, 2023” aimed at giving a right of appeal under Article 184 of the constitution – a right which was not available in the past.

The bill states that a review petition may be filed within 60 days of the passing of the original order.

The statement of objects and reasons of the bill, “it is necessary to ensure the fundamental right to justice by providing for meaningful review of judgments and orders passed by Supreme Court of Pakistan in exercise of its original jurisdiction under Article 184”.

It is pertinent to mention that the article did not provide a right to appeal against any order passed under Article 184, while Article 185 dealt with the appellate jurisdiction of the apex court.

According to Shiza Fatima Khawaja, who moved the bill, it will facilitate and strengthen apex court in exercise of its powers to review its judgments and orders.

Speaking on floor of the house, the Law and Justice Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar said that legislation is the prerogative of parliament which never interfered in matters of other state institutions.

He said that the bill is aimed at facilitating litigants and also strengthen the judiciary. Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir said this piece of legislation does not infringe upon the independence of judiciary.

Through this legislation, he added, the sole intention is to ensure greater transparency in procedures of apex court.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said that the government wants to further strengthen judiciary in order to dispense people with speedy justice.

He said that parliament is considered as the mother of democracy, and there is a need to strengthen the parliament which is quite crucial for a democratic Pakistan.

He stressed that the parliament has not trespassed in the territory of other state institutions and “we also doesn’t want trespassing in our institution”.

The National Assembly also passed the Code of Civil Procedure Amendment Bill, 2023 and the National Accountability Amendment Bill, 2023.

The bills were moved by Tarar.

The house also passed a resolution with majority stating in categorical terms that the parliament’s prerogative of legislation cannot be usurped.

The resolution was moved by Musa Gilani of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr Aisha Ghaus Pasha informed the house that the government was taking concrete steps to stop smuggling from Afghan border into Pakistan.

Responding a calling attention notice regarding the smuggling of Indian Chalia, Gutka, Mawa, and other harmful substances through the Afghanistan border, she said the government’s steps to stop the smuggling of those items would show positive results.

She said that the customs’ office established at Pakistan-Afghanistan international border did not allow any item to enter without documentation.

Responding to another calling attention notice regarding charging of enormous electricity rates from tube-wells for agriculture consumption, Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir Khan said that the government was providing subsidies to farmers despite financial challenges.

