AVN 65.11 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.65%)
BAFL 28.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.42%)
BOP 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
CNERGY 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
DFML 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.94%)
DGKC 45.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.16%)
EPCL 45.97 Decreased By ▼ -3.88 (-7.78%)
FCCL 11.88 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.45%)
FFL 5.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
FLYNG 5.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
HUBC 68.43 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.78%)
HUMNL 5.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 24.33 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
KEL 1.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.5%)
LOTCHEM 24.59 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.9%)
MLCF 26.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.64%)
NETSOL 74.93 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.31%)
OGDC 85.82 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.43%)
PAEL 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.56%)
PIBTL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.47%)
PPL 67.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.18%)
PRL 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.8%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.9%)
SNGP 41.26 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.13%)
TELE 7.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
TRG 109.21 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.38%)
UNITY 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.54%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,106 Increased By 13.7 (0.34%)
BR30 14,700 Increased By 58.4 (0.4%)
KSE100 40,206 Increased By 79.5 (0.2%)
KSE30 14,989 Increased By 28.6 (0.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

BISP budget increased 70.12pc to Rs400bn

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published 15 Apr, 2023 06:19am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The government Friday announced that the budget for the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) was increased from Rs 235 billion to Rs 400 billion reflecting an increase of 70.12 per cent.

Addressing a press conference here, Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety and Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Shazia Marri along with with Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Faisal Karim Kundi said that the BISP is a government program designed to alleviate poverty by providing financial assistance to the most vulnerable and needy families.

The minister said that the masses are bearing the burden of inflation caused due to poor policies of the previous government during the last four years, adding that the inflation cannot be controlled in a day as it needed consistency of economic policies.

Marri said that the first year of the government had been challenging which included economic, political and climate change crises. “Our government was taking several steps to improve the economic condition of the masses.

Our preference is public and we are aware of their issues.” She said that the legislature and government would have to sustain the supremacy of the Constitution and the sanctity of the parliament.

She said the last year’s flood severely affected millions of people in the country which created a huge loss of property and crops. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had allocated Rs70 billion for the support of people of flood-hit areas through BISP. This aid covered around 2.8 million families and under the initiative Rs25000 were distributed among each affected family, she added.

She further informed that the BISP had also distributed a huge number of food nutrition sachets of rupees one billion from its own budget among pregnant women and infants to meet their food deficiency in flood-hit areas.

The BISP was also working with the government of Sindh to award subsidies on wheat seeds. Meanwhile, financial support was given to around 186,000 small farmers in flood-affected areas, she added. The number of needy families under BISP had increased to nine million.

“Similarly, BISP Nashonuma Coverage Programme was started in 15 districts in 2014 as a pilot programme. Later the initiative extended to 156 districts across the country. Today a total of 472 centres were working across the country under this initiative”.

The government was making all possible efforts to support the needy families of the society, she said, adding, “we have started a dynamic registry survey facility which is free of cost for each and every citizen aiming at the speedy increase in registration process”.

Shazia also informed that transgenders were also being included in this programme because they were victims of social, and economic challenges in society. “Deserving she-males can take benefit from BISP now. Those transgenders who have already registered with NADRA are included in the BISP programme, saying that there was no condition of PMT for transgenders, and urged them to register themselves from NADRA and their concerned tehsil to get benefit from this scheme”.

The minister said that the government had awarded a subsidy on the fuel of Rs16.7 billion an amount of Rs2000 for each family among 8.6 million needy families across the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Faisal Karim Kundi said that we have to sustain the supremacy of the constitution. Pakistan People’s Party had given a constitution to this country but unfortunately, Zulifqar Bhutto had been martyred.

Parliament played the role of mother of all institutions, he said adding that we have to find a solution to all problems of the country.

He said that the dialogue was the only solution to the current challenges being faced by the country. In that regard, a three-member committee has been established headed by former prime minister Yusaf Raza Gilani.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

BISP Shazia Marri inflation in Pakistan Benazir Income Support Program BISP budget

Comments

1000 characters

BISP budget increased 70.12pc to Rs400bn

UAE promises $1bn to get IMF deal on track

RISE-2 programme: Dar briefs Raiser on WB-backed reforms

Dollar-denominated govt bonds firm after UAE cash pledge

SBP chief says inflation to begin decelerating over next few months

ECC approves Rs261m for Railway underpass

IK to lead peaceful protest movement after Eid

ADB ready to defer Discos’ audited entity financial statements to Dec 31

NA passes ‘SC (Review of Judgements and Orders) Bill’

Amendments to election law: work begins on ECP proposals

Elections to Punjab, KP assemblies: SC asks SBP to release Rs21bn

Read more stories