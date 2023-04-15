AVN 65.11 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.65%)
Apr 15, 2023
Pakistan

SC refutes altercation rumours

Terence J Sigamony Published 15 Apr, 2023 06:19am
ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court refuted the news report regarding an altercation and scuffle between the judges of the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) during their walk in the evening on April 13 in the Judges’ Colony Park.

Various social media platforms on April 13 carried and highlighted the false news of the scuffle.

Public Relations Officer of Supreme Court Hina Firdous on Friday refuted the report in the strongest terms. It is false, mischievous and malicious. No such incident took place. The fake reporting about the judges of the SCP is a serious violation of the law and represents an effort by disaffected elements to diminish the dignity of the Court and its honourable members.

She, in a statement, said that the news report regarding an alleged altercation and scuffle between the judges of the SCP during their walk in the evening on 13.04.2023 in the Judges’ Colony Park is “utterly false”.

Supreme Court SC SC judges Hina Firdous

