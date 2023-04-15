Journalists’ Colony Lahore: Caretaker govt decides to give alternative plots to affected journalists

LAHORE: In a journalist-friendly action, the Punjab government has decided to give alternative plots to the controversial plots in Journalist Colony Lahore. For this purpose, new plots will be created on 77 kanals of land in Journalist Colony Harbanspora and would be given to the affected journalists.

Provincial Minister of Information and Culture Aamir Mir said this during his visit to Journalist Colony Harbanspura. He said that 77 kanals of land adjacent to Journalist Colony will be developed as soon as possible. The Director General LDA has issued instructions to complete the development work on 77 kanals of land in the next few weeks.

Amir Mir said that the journalists who have been deprived of their right for a long time will be given their right soon.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023