Toshakhana case inquiry: Imran not cooperating at all, NAB tells high court

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday informed the Islamabad High Court (IHC) that Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan is not cooperating in the inquiry of Toshakhana case.

A division bench of Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz heard the petitions of Imran Khan and his spouse Bushra Bibi against the NAB notices in alleged corrupt practices of retaining state gifts.

During the hearing, NAB Deputy Prosecutor General Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi informed that Imran Khan has been sent a questionnaire and details of gifts he received from foreign dignitaries during his term as the prime minister but he is deliberately avoiding the investigation.

The NAB prosecutor told that it had issued notices related to Toshakhana gifts to all former cabinet members and not just Imran Khan. Abbasi said that the PTI chief was not cooperating in the investigation.

At that the CJ stated if the notices had been served in accordance with the rules, this situation could have been avoided. He emphasised the need for NAB to follow the law and rules when issuing notices, stating that accused individuals have the right to defend themselves.

Justice Aamer asked the NAB to send a new notice to the Imran and his wife after fulfilling all the rules. He questioned whether the NAB had any evidence or the case was solely based on newspaper reports.

The case was adjourned until April 27 directing NAB to submit a written reply within seven days.

Previously, the IHC bench had issued notices to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and directed it to submit its response in this matter.

Imran Khan and his spouse moved the court through their counsel Khawaja Haris Advocate and Barrister Gohar Ali challenging the legality and vires of NAB’s call-up notice upon them in Toshakhana inquiry case.

