Pakistan

Solar eclipse on 20th

Recorder Report Published 15 Apr, 2023 07:16am
KARACHI: A total solar eclipse is set to happen on April 20, 2023 but will not be visible in Pakistan, the Met Office said on Friday.

The astronomical event’s path of totality passes over North West Cape - a remote peninsula of Western Australia.

The eclipse will partly be visible In South and East Asia, Australia, Pacific, Indian Ocean and Antarctica but not in Pakistan. A partial eclipse will begin at 6:34 am to reach the total level at 7:37 am and greatest at 9:17 am.

Pakistan met office astronomical event

