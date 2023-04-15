Gandapur given into transit police remand

ISLAMABAD: A local court granted two-day transit remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Amin Gandapur to Bhakkar police in terrorism case and in an illegal weapon recovery case.

A duty magistrate, Naveed Khan, while announcing its reserved verdict, granted two-day transit remand of Gandapur in two different cases. Sarai Muhajir Police Station registered a case under bailable sections. Court grants one-day transit remand of Gandapur at the request of Sarai Muhajir Police Station.

Court grants two-day transit remand to Sarai Muhajir police in a case registered under 7ATA of the Anti-Terrorism Act. Another case was registered against the accused in the same police station under the Pakistan Arm ordinance.

Another court on April 13 rejected a police request to extend Gandapur’s physical remand and sent him to jail in a case registered against him regarding threatening the government. The city police produced Gandapur before Judicial Magistrate Ehtasham Alam Khan on the expiry of his two-day physical remand.

At the start of the hearing, prosecutor Adnan requested the court to extend the physical remand of the accused in order to conduct a further investigation of him.

