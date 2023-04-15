AVN 65.11 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.65%)
Apr 15, 2023
ILF lawyers, PTI leaders stage a protest outside apex court

Recorder Report Published 15 Apr, 2023 06:19am
ISLAMABAD: A large number of lawyers belonging to Insaf Lawyers’ Forum (ILF) along with some senior leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) staged a protest for the third consecutive day outside Supreme Court of Pakistan to express solidarity with Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial.

The ILF and the PTI leadership is up in arms against the government after it showed reluctance to implement an apex court verdict in Punjab elections delay case.

The lawyers were holding banners inscribed with slogans “Chief [Chief Justice Bandial] tere jannisar, beshumar, beshumar, and hold election and save the country, etc”.

They said there would be no compromise on the independence of judiciary, adding “those who think can make fun of apex court verdict must get ready to face the music.”

They said they would continue their protest unless the apex court verdicts are implemented in letter and spirit. They said “lawyer community knows how to get the court orders implemented.”

PTI leaders Senator Azam Swati, Ali Muhammad Khan and others also spoke on the occasion.

They said the party would not allow anyone to disrespect the court order, and the party full stands with the apex court.

They warned the government to implement the apex court order before it too late, adding the people of the country with the top court of the country and will take to the streets if needed.

