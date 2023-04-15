AVN 65.11 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.65%)
BAFL 28.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.42%)
BOP 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
CNERGY 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
DFML 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.94%)
DGKC 45.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.16%)
EPCL 45.97 Decreased By ▼ -3.88 (-7.78%)
FCCL 11.88 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.45%)
FFL 5.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
FLYNG 5.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
HUBC 68.43 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.78%)
HUMNL 5.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 24.33 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
KEL 1.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.5%)
LOTCHEM 24.59 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.9%)
MLCF 26.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.64%)
NETSOL 74.93 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.31%)
OGDC 85.82 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.43%)
PAEL 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.56%)
PIBTL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.47%)
PPL 67.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.18%)
PRL 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.8%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.9%)
SNGP 41.26 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.13%)
TELE 7.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
TRG 109.21 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.38%)
UNITY 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.54%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,106 Increased By 13.7 (0.34%)
BR30 14,700 Increased By 58.4 (0.4%)
KSE100 40,206 Increased By 79.5 (0.2%)
KSE30 14,989 Increased By 28.6 (0.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

UVAS, UMK hold online meeting on promotion of linkages

Recorder Report Published 15 Apr, 2023 06:19am
Follow us

LAHORE: The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore arranged online meeting with University Malaysia Kelantan (UMK) for the promotion of academic & research linkages.

UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad presided over the meeting (SI) while Dean & Faculty of Veterinary Sciences UMK/Head of Clinical Department Dr Muhammad Ferhan Bin Reduan from University Malaysia Kelantan and other senior faculty members of UVAS and UMK officials attended through video link.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad said that UVAS is willing to collaborate with UMK to share its knowledge and resources with students, faculty and staff for the promotion of veterinary education. He said that UVAS is arranging different hands-on training on clinics, farms (dairy & small ruminants) and in labs for imparting practical work and latest practices to students.

Meanwhile, the Department of Dairy Technology of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore in collaboration with Livestock and Dairy Development Department Punjab (L&DD) organised five days hands-on training course on ‘Frozen and Fat Rich Dairy Products (Butter, Desi Ghee, Ice Cream, Frozen Dessert)’ under the project ‘Capacity Building of dairy farmers & industry stakeholders on milk value chain’ at City Campus.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad chaired the concluding ceremony and distributed certificates among the participants while Project Director Dr Muhammad Junaid and 18 participants including farmers, entrepreneur and professionals from public/private sectors & dairy industries were present.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

UVAS Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences University Malaysia Kelantan

Comments

1000 characters

UVAS, UMK hold online meeting on promotion of linkages

UAE promises $1bn to get IMF deal on track

RISE-2 programme: Dar briefs Raiser on WB-backed reforms

Dollar-denominated govt bonds firm after UAE cash pledge

SBP chief says inflation to begin decelerating over next few months

ECC approves Rs261m for Railway underpass

IK to lead peaceful protest movement after Eid

ADB ready to defer Discos’ audited entity financial statements to Dec 31

NA passes ‘SC (Review of Judgements and Orders) Bill’

Amendments to election law: work begins on ECP proposals

Elections to Punjab, KP assemblies: SC asks SBP to release Rs21bn

Read more stories