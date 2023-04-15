UVAS, UMK hold online meeting on promotion of linkages

LAHORE: The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore arranged online meeting with University Malaysia Kelantan (UMK) for the promotion of academic & research linkages.

UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad presided over the meeting (SI) while Dean & Faculty of Veterinary Sciences UMK/Head of Clinical Department Dr Muhammad Ferhan Bin Reduan from University Malaysia Kelantan and other senior faculty members of UVAS and UMK officials attended through video link.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad said that UVAS is willing to collaborate with UMK to share its knowledge and resources with students, faculty and staff for the promotion of veterinary education. He said that UVAS is arranging different hands-on training on clinics, farms (dairy & small ruminants) and in labs for imparting practical work and latest practices to students.

Meanwhile, the Department of Dairy Technology of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore in collaboration with Livestock and Dairy Development Department Punjab (L&DD) organised five days hands-on training course on ‘Frozen and Fat Rich Dairy Products (Butter, Desi Ghee, Ice Cream, Frozen Dessert)’ under the project ‘Capacity Building of dairy farmers & industry stakeholders on milk value chain’ at City Campus.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad chaired the concluding ceremony and distributed certificates among the participants while Project Director Dr Muhammad Junaid and 18 participants including farmers, entrepreneur and professionals from public/private sectors & dairy industries were present.

