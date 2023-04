LAHORE: Pakistan Shaheens’ Muhammad Umar has been ruled out of the upcoming Zimbabwe tour due to a knee injury and has been replaced by Test fast bowler Mohammad Ali.

Mohammad Ali has featured for Pakistan in two Tests, taking four wickets. He made his international debut against England in the first Test match at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi held from December 1 to 5 last year.

