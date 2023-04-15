Prof Masood Sadiq appointed VC of UCHS

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has accorded approval to appointments and nominations against different position in the universities of Punjab.

According to the details, the governor in his capacity as chancellor approved appointment of Dr. Ishtiaq Ahmad Rajwana as Pro vice-chancellor of Muhammad Nawaz Shareef University of Agriculture Multan for a period of three years. He also approved appointment of Prof. Dr. Masood Sadiq as vice-chancellor, University of Child Health Sciences, Lahore.

The governor also extended the additional charge of Safdar Abbas Khan, Deputy Treasurer, Bahauddin Zakaria University, Multan for a period of six months or regular appointment to the post, whichever is earlier. He also assigned the additional charge of Treasurer to Deputy Treasurer Bahauddin Zakaria University Multan, Dr. Muhammad Iqbal for three months or till the arrival of regular incumbent, whichever is earlier.

Moreover, the governor has nominated Prof. Dr. Muhammad Amjad, Dean Faculty of Engineering as member of the Syndicate of Islamia University Bahawalpur for a period of three years. He also nominated five members for the Academic Council of Muhammad Nawaz Shareef University of Agriculture Multan, for a period of three years. Among these members are Prof. Dr. Amanullah Malik, Prof. Dr. Saeed Akhtar, Prof. Dr. Qamar Rabab, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ashfaq and Prof. Dr. Zahir Ahmad Zahir.

