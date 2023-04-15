CDCSR holds awareness sessions about e-voting facility

KARACHI: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) recently made changes in the Companies (Postal Ballot) Regulations, 2018, whereby the right to vote through electronic voting facility must be provided to members of every listed company for all businesses classified as ‘special business’ under the Companies Act 2017.

These amendments have especially been introduced to add greater value to the shareholders for their maximum participation by facilitating them to cast their votes with the accessibility of eVoting system from anywhere in the world, thus bringing greater ease and transparency in the election/ polling process while reducing/ eliminating paper-based working at the issuer(s) end.

Being the leading Share Registrar Service partner, CDC Share Registrar Services Limited (CDCSR), a wholly owned subsidiary of Central Depository Company of Pakistan Limited, recently conducted a series of awareness sessions regarding the recent amendments, held at the CDC’s Karachi and Lahore offices with representatives of listed companies.

