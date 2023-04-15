AVN 65.11 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.65%)
BAFL 28.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.42%)
BOP 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
CNERGY 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
DFML 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.94%)
DGKC 45.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.16%)
EPCL 45.97 Decreased By ▼ -3.88 (-7.78%)
FCCL 11.88 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.45%)
FFL 5.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
FLYNG 5.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
HUBC 68.43 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.78%)
HUMNL 5.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 24.33 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
KEL 1.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.5%)
LOTCHEM 24.59 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.9%)
MLCF 26.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.64%)
NETSOL 74.93 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.31%)
OGDC 85.82 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.43%)
PAEL 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.56%)
PIBTL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.47%)
PPL 67.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.18%)
PRL 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.8%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.9%)
SNGP 41.26 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.13%)
TELE 7.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
TRG 109.21 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.38%)
UNITY 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.54%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,106 Increased By 13.7 (0.34%)
BR30 14,700 Increased By 58.4 (0.4%)
KSE100 40,206 Increased By 79.5 (0.2%)
KSE30 14,989 Increased By 28.6 (0.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

‘Resilience, helplessness or loss of trust?’

Published 15 Apr, 2023 06:19am
Follow us

This is apropos a Business Recorder op-ed ‘Resilience, helplessness or loss of trust?’ carried by the newspaper in two parts on Thursday and Friday. The writer, Syed Shabbar Zaidi, is a veteran tax expert. His expertise in this area, in my view, is beyond doubt or reproach, so to speak.

Alluding to what the learned writer has said about country’s taxation, I would like to add to his argument by saying that ours is a culture of tax evasion. That we have a culture of defeat as well is also a fact.

Our entire taxation system is skewed in favour of the rich completely and thoroughly; it’s hugely anti-poor and anti-middle classes. Successive governments have failed to widen the tax net owing to a variety of factors, including a woeful lack of political will.

The writer couldn’t do in his stints as the chairman of country’s taxation machinery, the Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR), during the early phase of the previous government. In my view, he failed to deliver in the real sense of the word mainly owing to political corruption that characterizes our entire governance and societal landscape.

A very low tax to GDP ratio is one of the principal reasons behind country’s economic or fiscal woes. Unfortunately, however, there has been no drive or campaign by civil society or political parties against unfair taxation.

Little do our rulers realize that unjust tax is the hallmark of oppressors and aggressors. Israel, for example, imposes hugely unjust taxes on the Syrian Arabs and charges exorbitantly high fees for care at medical centres in the Golan Heights it has been illegally occupying since the 1967 Arab-Israeli war.

Umar Farooq (Karachi)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

FBR taxation system Pakistan GDP Syed Shabbar Zaidi FBR and taxes

Comments

1000 characters

‘Resilience, helplessness or loss of trust?’

UAE promises $1bn to get IMF deal on track

RISE-2 programme: Dar briefs Raiser on WB-backed reforms

Dollar-denominated govt bonds firm after UAE cash pledge

SBP chief says inflation to begin decelerating over next few months

ECC approves Rs261m for Railway underpass

IK to lead peaceful protest movement after Eid

ADB ready to defer Discos’ audited entity financial statements to Dec 31

NA passes ‘SC (Review of Judgements and Orders) Bill’

Amendments to election law: work begins on ECP proposals

Elections to Punjab, KP assemblies: SC asks SBP to release Rs21bn

Read more stories