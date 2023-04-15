PepsiCo, Akhuwat distribute free rations

ISLAMABAD: PepsiCo Pakistan on Friday launched a nationwide Ramazan initiative “Filling Hearts, Outside the Box” with the company’s longstanding community outreach partner Akhuwat.

Under this initiative, food ration boxes are being provided to communities in need near the company’s operations across Pakistan. Akhuwat previously supported PepsiCo Pakistan with the ‘Millions of Meals’ programme that disbursed more than 7.4+ million meals to flood-affected families in 33 districts across Pakistan.

The “Filling Hearts” initiative is a heart warming community support and uplift endeavour that is being implemented with support from the PepsiCo Foundation, the philanthropic arm of PepsiCo.

PepsiCo and Akhuwat are sharing blessings by disbursing food ration boxes in communities across Muzaffarabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Gujranwala, Peshawar, Okara, Depalpur, Dadu, Faisalabad, Multan, and Kasur and those residing near the company’s manufacturing plants.

The ration boxes contain food essentials that can provide three meals for an average family of seven persons for a month, including Ramazan-special items.

The ‘Filling Hearts’ campaign is a concerted effort across various PepsiCo teams in the Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA) region, with PepsiCo teams in Egypt, Iraq, Lebanon, and Saudi Arabia supporting communities in their countries with heartfelt activities.

Mohammad Khosa, Senior Commercial Director, PepsiCo Pakistan, said, “Filling Hearts is a united effort of the PepsiCo family to give back to our communities and lift others up by sharing our blessings. Food is the greatest unifier that brings families and loved ones together, and our aim through this initiative is to counter hunger in this holy month for communities we work with.”

Dr Muhammad Amjad Saqib, Founder and Chairman of Akhuwat, added, “Akhuwat and PepsiCo Pakistan have had a longstanding relationship based on shared ideals of community service, community uplift, and providing hope and support to those who need it the most in the toughest times.

During Ramazan, the “Filling Hearts, Outside the Box” initiative is a heartfelt collaborative effort to spread smiles among communities through food essentials. Our aim is to multiply the blessings of this month and we are glad to be doing this in partnership with PepsiCo to spread joy.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023