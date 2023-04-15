Banking customers cautioned against fraudsters

KARACHI: The Banking Mohtasib Pakistan, Muhammad Kamran Shehzad has cautioned the banking customers to be aware of the fraudsters who have adopted new techniques to deprive them from their hard earned savings.

He said that banking customers should not disclose their personal and financial credentials to any third person in order to protect them from fraudulent activities of swindlers/ fraudsters, who are active to deprive them of their personal savings/ accounts.

He requested the people not to share their One Time Password (OTP), bank password, credit/ debit cards and CNIC numbers on any telephone calls received from any source, including the Helpline of banks.

The Helpline calls which appear on phones are fake as banks Helpline can only receive calls but no call can be made there from, he added.

Kamran Shehzad said that on receipt of suspicious calls, they should immediately approach the nearest branch of their bank or contact the Helpline of the bank.

He disclosed that Banking Mohtasib Pakistan has provided relief amounting to Rs. 209.15 million to the banking customers by disposing of 5,589 complaints against commercial banks during the first quarter (January to March, 2023) of the current calendar year.

