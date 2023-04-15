AVN 65.11 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.65%)
BAFL 28.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.42%)
BOP 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
CNERGY 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
DFML 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.94%)
DGKC 45.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.16%)
EPCL 45.97 Decreased By ▼ -3.88 (-7.78%)
FCCL 11.88 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.45%)
FFL 5.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
FLYNG 5.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
HUBC 68.43 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.78%)
HUMNL 5.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 24.33 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
KEL 1.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.5%)
LOTCHEM 24.59 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.9%)
MLCF 26.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.64%)
NETSOL 74.93 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.31%)
OGDC 85.82 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.43%)
PAEL 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.56%)
PIBTL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.47%)
PPL 67.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.18%)
PRL 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.8%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.9%)
SNGP 41.26 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.13%)
TELE 7.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
TRG 109.21 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.38%)
UNITY 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.54%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,106 Increased By 13.7 (0.34%)
BR30 14,700 Increased By 58.4 (0.4%)
KSE100 40,206 Increased By 79.5 (0.2%)
KSE30 14,989 Increased By 28.6 (0.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Banking customers cautioned against fraudsters

Recorder Report Published 15 Apr, 2023 06:19am
Follow us

KARACHI: The Banking Mohtasib Pakistan, Muhammad Kamran Shehzad has cautioned the banking customers to be aware of the fraudsters who have adopted new techniques to deprive them from their hard earned savings.

He said that banking customers should not disclose their personal and financial credentials to any third person in order to protect them from fraudulent activities of swindlers/ fraudsters, who are active to deprive them of their personal savings/ accounts.

He requested the people not to share their One Time Password (OTP), bank password, credit/ debit cards and CNIC numbers on any telephone calls received from any source, including the Helpline of banks.

The Helpline calls which appear on phones are fake as banks Helpline can only receive calls but no call can be made there from, he added.

Kamran Shehzad said that on receipt of suspicious calls, they should immediately approach the nearest branch of their bank or contact the Helpline of the bank.

He disclosed that Banking Mohtasib Pakistan has provided relief amounting to Rs. 209.15 million to the banking customers by disposing of 5,589 complaints against commercial banks during the first quarter (January to March, 2023) of the current calendar year.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

commercial banks banking customers Muhammad Kamran Shehzad Banking Mohtasib Pakistan

Comments

1000 characters

Banking customers cautioned against fraudsters

UAE promises $1bn to get IMF deal on track

RISE-2 programme: Dar briefs Raiser on WB-backed reforms

Dollar-denominated govt bonds firm after UAE cash pledge

SBP chief says inflation to begin decelerating over next few months

ECC approves Rs261m for Railway underpass

IK to lead peaceful protest movement after Eid

ADB ready to defer Discos’ audited entity financial statements to Dec 31

NA passes ‘SC (Review of Judgements and Orders) Bill’

Amendments to election law: work begins on ECP proposals

Elections to Punjab, KP assemblies: SC asks SBP to release Rs21bn

Read more stories