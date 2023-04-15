AVN 65.11 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.65%)
Apr 15, 2023
Pakistan

NUST, BUU ink multi-pronged agreement

Press Release Published 15 Apr, 2023 06:19am
BURSA/ISLAMABAD: The National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST-Pakistan) has signed a multi-pronged agreement with Bursa Uludag Üniversitesi (BUU), the largest and one of the leading academic institutions of Türkiye.

Dr Rizwan Riaz, Pro-Rector Research, Innovation & Commercialisation, led the NUST delegation to Bursa to solemnise the partnership on April 10, 2023.

Located in the historic city of Bursa, BUU is home to approximately 70,000 students and enjoys proximity to Türkiye’s thriving high-tech industry. The university actively supports the country’s largest automotive industry based in Bursa.

Under the newly forged partnership, NUST students could benefit from BUU’s expertise and state-of-the-art facilities in several academic and research domains, including automotive, health sciences, food and agriculture. The understanding will also foster collaboration between the two institutions and allow for joint research projects and academic exchanges.

Prof Dr Ahmed Saim Kilavuz, Rector BUU, expressed excitement over working closely with NUST to develop people-to-people interaction and share experiences in developing automotive and health sciences simulation facilities.

The agreement is an important step towards strengthening academic and research ties between NUST and BUU, and underscores NUST’s commitment to enhancing international collaborations and partnerships.

