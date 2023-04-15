AVN 65.11 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.65%)
Corn higher, wheat back up after three-week low

Reuters Published 15 Apr, 2023 06:19am
MEXICO CITY: Chicago corn futures climbed on Friday amid demand from ethanol producers, while wheat bounced back from a three-week low earlier in the session as markets assessed weather conditions.

Soybeans edged down after Thursday’s one-week high, with a record Brazilian harvest tempering concern about drought losses in Argentina.

The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) added 1.65% to $6.63 a bushel at 11:07 a.m. CDT (1607 GMT), the highest since April 3.

“The ethanol processor is coming after May corn, and it’s making a lot of money,” said Tom Fritz, a partner with EFG Group in Chicago. The US Department of Agriculture also announced large corn export sales to China for a second straight day on Friday.

