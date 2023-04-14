AVN 65.11 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.65%)
BAFL 28.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.42%)
BOP 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
CNERGY 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
DFML 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.94%)
DGKC 45.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.16%)
EPCL 45.97 Decreased By ▼ -3.88 (-7.78%)
FCCL 11.88 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.45%)
FFL 5.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
FLYNG 5.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
HUBC 68.43 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.78%)
HUMNL 5.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 24.33 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
KEL 1.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.5%)
LOTCHEM 24.59 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.9%)
MLCF 26.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.64%)
NETSOL 74.93 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.31%)
OGDC 85.82 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.43%)
PAEL 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.56%)
PIBTL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.47%)
PPL 67.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.18%)
PRL 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.8%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.9%)
SNGP 41.26 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.13%)
TELE 7.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
TRG 109.21 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.38%)
UNITY 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.54%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,106 Increased By 13.7 (0.34%)
BR30 14,700 Increased By 58.4 (0.4%)
KSE100 40,206 Increased By 79.5 (0.2%)
KSE30 14,989 Increased By 28.6 (0.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

China ‘concerned’ about impact of Afghan policies on women’s rights

AFP Published 14 Apr, 2023 11:12am
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
Follow us

BEIJING: Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang said his country is “concerned” about the impact of recent policies introduced by Afghanistan’s Taliban government on the rights of women, state media reported on Friday.

Qin’s comments at a regional summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan come after a decision by the conservative Taliban authorities to bar women from working for the United Nations sparked international outrage.

“China and other friendly neighbours of Afghanistan are concerned about the recent policies and measures taken by the Afghan side and their possible impact on the basic rights and interests of Afghan women,” Qin told reporters on Thursday, according to the official Xinhua news agency.

Afghan universities reopen but women still barred

But the foreign minister added that while the issue of women’s rights and interests is very important “it is not the whole issue of Afghanistan, nor is it the core or root cause of Afghanistan’s problems”.

“We should neither turn a blind eye to this problem nor ignore it,” he said.

Under their austere interpretation of Islam, Taliban authorities have imposed a slew of restrictions on Afghan women since seizing power in 2021, including banning them from higher education and many government jobs.

Taliban officials have argued that their extension of curbs on female employment to include the UN’s operations in the country – announced by a spokesperson for the international body on April 4 – is an “internal issue”.

Since the chaotic withdrawal of United States troops in August 2021, the Taliban government has failed to establish formal diplomatic relations with any other nation.

China harshly criticised what they saw as a hasty and ill-planned departure of US military personnel, saying at the time that they were ready to enter “friendly and cooperative” relations with the new government.

Ahead of Qin’s visit to Central Asia this week, China’s foreign ministry released a position paper on Afghanistan, affirming that it “respects the independent choices made by the Afghan people, and respects the religious beliefs and national customs”.

UN says Afghan women staff blocked from work by Taliban order

The position paper added that China would never seek to “interfere in Afghanistan’s internal affairs”, nor would it “pursue so-called sphere of influence”.

Taliban UNITED NATIONS Afghan women Afghanistan’s Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang

Comments

1000 characters

China ‘concerned’ about impact of Afghan policies on women’s rights

World Bank ties recurrent budget shortfall to low fiscal revenue

Key secretaries, SBP governor in US to attend WBG-IMF meetings

TCP paying Rs143m mark-up daily on loans for commodity imports

IMF chief hopeful of ‘successful’ completion of programme with Pakistan

China is willing to implement debt disposal framework

Kissan Package: Use of DAP, urea ebbs due to higher prices, supply issues

20pc duty imposed on import of tea whiteners

E-bikes/e-rickshaws: PMYB&ALS model approved by ECC

Govt-SC standoff worsens amid economic impasse

SC renders bill clipping CJP’s powers ineffective at least for now

Read more stories