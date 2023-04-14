AVN 65.11 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.65%)
BAFL 28.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.42%)
BOP 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
CNERGY 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
DFML 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.94%)
DGKC 45.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.16%)
EPCL 45.97 Decreased By ▼ -3.88 (-7.78%)
FCCL 11.88 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.45%)
FFL 5.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
FLYNG 5.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
HUBC 68.43 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.78%)
HUMNL 5.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 24.33 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
KEL 1.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.5%)
LOTCHEM 24.59 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.9%)
MLCF 26.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.64%)
NETSOL 74.93 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.31%)
OGDC 85.82 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.43%)
PAEL 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.56%)
PIBTL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.47%)
PPL 67.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.18%)
PRL 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.8%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.9%)
SNGP 41.26 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.13%)
TELE 7.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
TRG 109.21 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.38%)
UNITY 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.54%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,106 Increased By 13.7 (0.34%)
BR30 14,700 Increased By 58.4 (0.4%)
KSE100 40,206 Increased By 79.5 (0.2%)
KSE30 14,989 Increased By 28.6 (0.19%)
Apr 14, 2023
Gold set for 2nd weekly gain as weak dollar, Fed pause bets lift appeal

Reuters Published 14 Apr, 2023 10:33am
Gold prices edged higher on Friday, set for a second consecutive weekly gain, as the US dollar tumbled and recent economic data prompted bets that the Federal Reserve is nearing the end of its rate-hike cycle.

Spot gold was up 0.2% at $2,044.09 per ounce, as of 0355 GMT, hovering near a one-year high reached on Thursday. US gold futures rose 0.2% to $2,059.40.

The dollar index slid to a one-year low, making bullion cheaper for buyers holding other currencies. “The appetite to sell the US dollar in the wake of soft inflation data, lower yields and calls for a lower terminal Fed rate have been a huge driver for gold,” said Matt Simpson, a senior market analyst at City Index.

Data this week showed the US producer price index in March dropped the most since April 2020, while the consumer price index rose less than expected.

Moreover, the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits increased more than expected last week, signalling labour market conditions were loosening as higher borrowing costs dampened demand in the economy.

These readings, along with fears of a mild recession, have helped bullion gain about 1.8% so far this week.

The CME FedWatch tool shows markets are pricing in a 66.8% chance of a 25 basis-point hike in May, with rate cuts seen in the back half of the year.

“All eyes will be on US retail sales, consumer sentiment and inflation expectations today,” said Simpson, adding gold could head towards its all-time high, should the data come in soft enough.

Gold, silver at new highs

Gold is considered a hedge against inflation and economic uncertainties, but higher interest rates dim non-yielding bullion’s appeal.

“Silver prices moved in tandem with gold,” ANZ said in a note.

Spot silver climbed 1% to $26.04 per ounce, hitting a one-year peak, while platinum gained 0.8% at $1,055.14. Both metals were bound for a fifth straight weekly gain. Palladium added 0.6% at $1,508.57.

