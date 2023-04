KARACHI: Gold and silver prices on Tuesday reached all-time highs on the local market, traders said. Gold grew by Rs600 to the record highs of Rs218300 per tola and Rs514 to Rs187157 per 10 grams.

Silver prices also struck the new highs of Rs2520 per tola, up by Rs40 and Rs2160.50 per 10 grams, up by Rs34.30. Gold stood for $2001 per ounce and silver $25 per ounce on the global market, traders said.

