KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Thursday (April 13, 2023).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
112,124,598 70,797,461 3,283,838,485 1,983,865,124
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 378,584,085 (280,937,190) 97,646,894
Local Individuals 2,289,674,413 (2,228,366,550) 61,307,862
Local Corporates 1,138,083,656 (1,297,038,414) (158,954,756)
