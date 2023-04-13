AVN 65.22 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (1.83%)
BAFL 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.31%)
BOP 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
CNERGY 3.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.3%)
DGKC 44.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.42%)
EPCL 46.03 Decreased By ▼ -3.82 (-7.66%)
FCCL 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.37%)
FFL 5.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
FLYNG 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
GGL 11.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 68.64 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.09%)
HUMNL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
KAPCO 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.58%)
KEL 1.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.5%)
LOTCHEM 24.62 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.03%)
MLCF 26.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.75%)
NETSOL 74.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
OGDC 86.08 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.74%)
PAEL 10.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.98%)
PPL 67.33 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.34%)
PRL 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.72%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.9%)
SNGP 41.34 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.32%)
TELE 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
TPLP 14.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.35%)
TRG 109.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.41%)
UNITY 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,106 Increased By 13.7 (0.34%)
BR30 14,700 Increased By 58.4 (0.4%)
KSE100 40,206 Increased By 79.5 (0.2%)
KSE30 14,989 Increased By 28.6 (0.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European stocks open mixed, Paris hits new high

AFP Published 13 Apr, 2023 12:36pm
Follow us

LONDON: Europe’s main stock markets opened mixed Thursday as traders digested recession risks and pored over earnings.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index was flat at 7,821.66 points after official data showed the UK economy unexpectedly stalled in February.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX index rose 0.2 percent to 15,733.89 points.

European stocks climb at open, before US inflation

The Paris CAC 40 jumped 0.9 percent to 7,466.28, a fresh record-high, after luxury giant LVMH reported an “excellent” first quarter.

European stocks FTSE 100 index

Comments

1000 characters

European stocks open mixed, Paris hits new high

SC amendment bill: Top court issues notices to PM, president

Intra-day update: rupee maintains upward trend against US dollar

Honda Atlas extends plant shutdown as supply chain constraints continue

Pak Suzuki extends motorcycle plant shutdown till April 28

Mari Petroleum, Orient Petroleum ink gas processing contract

India opens new investigation into BBC in widening crackdown

Full-strength Pakistan to bring ‘A game’ against depleted New Zealand

World Bank recognises grim spectre of food price rise

Fiscal Monitor: IMF projects fall in govt gross debt to 73.6pc of GDP

Higher inflation: Hike in NSS profit rates unlikely to attract investors

Read more stories