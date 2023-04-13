European stocks open mixed, Paris hits new high

LONDON: Europe’s main stock markets opened mixed Thursday as traders digested recession risks and pored over earnings.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index was flat at 7,821.66 points after official data showed the UK economy unexpectedly stalled in February.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX index rose 0.2 percent to 15,733.89 points.

The Paris CAC 40 jumped 0.9 percent to 7,466.28, a fresh record-high, after luxury giant LVMH reported an “excellent” first quarter.