Workshop on awareness of road safety held

FAISALABAD: A workshop was organized in collaboration with the City Traffic Police (CTOP) at Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Regional Training Center (RTC) on the awareness of road safety and traffic rules. Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Faisalabad Maqsoob Ahmed Loon was the chief guest of the workshop. Executive Engineer (XEN) RTC Sajjad Ahmed Awan, Instructor Kibral Saeed Abdal and Class Incharge Qasim Riaz were also present during the workshop.

During his speech, CTO Maqsood Ahmed Loon said that CTP is utilising all available resources for smooth traffic flow in the city area but due to lack of awareness about traffic rules among people, traffic problems arise and the

rate of accidents is increasing.

