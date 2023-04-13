Delay in salaries: Operations not at risk: PIA

KARACHI: Admitting the salaries of officers and other officials have been delayed, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has denied rumors that its operations are at risk due to said reason.

According to the PIA, the airline has managed to pay the salaries of its group 1 to 4 staff, despite serious financial difficulties this month, which were compounded by a few necessary payments.

However, the salaries of officers and other officials have been delayed but they will be paid in the next few days, PIA said.

“All PIA officers including pilots are engaged in discharging their duties with responsibility and all departments of the airline are fully operational,” PIA said.

