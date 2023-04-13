KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (April 12, 2023).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
198,935,229 169,215,168 4,814,595,517 3,888,637,457
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,613,586,811 (1,173,698,880) 439,887,931
Local Individuals 2,439,353,863 (2,404,548,782) 34,805,081
Local Corporates 1,347,925,102 (1,822,618,114) (474,693,012)
