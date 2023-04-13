Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
==========================================================================================================
For the YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
==========================================================================================================
Ansari Sugar Mills .30.09.2018 Nil (203.078) (3.62) 30.05.2023 24.05.2023 to
Ltd Year End 11.00.A.M 30.05.2023
AGM
Pakistan Paper - - - - 11.05.2023 05.05.2023 to
Products Limited 11.00.A.M. 11.05.2023
EOGM
==========================================================================================================
Comments