KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================================================================== For the YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) ========================================================================================================== Ansari Sugar Mills .30.09.2018 Nil (203.078) (3.62) 30.05.2023 24.05.2023 to Ltd Year End 11.00.A.M 30.05.2023 AGM Pakistan Paper - - - - 11.05.2023 05.05.2023 to Products Limited 11.00.A.M. 11.05.2023 EOGM ==========================================================================================================

