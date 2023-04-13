Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Wednesday (April 12, 2023)....
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Wednesday (April 12, 2023).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 4.81629 4.81171 4.81629 0.32229
Libor 1 Month 4.93729 4.87114 4.93729 0.55129
Libor 3 Month 5.24157 5.21886 5.24157 1.03843
Libor 6 Month 5.35157 5.33671 5.49986 1.55157
Libor 1 Year 5.32314 5.29614 5.88071 2.22157
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments