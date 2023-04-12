AVN 64.04 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.77%)
BAFL 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.39%)
BOP 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
CNERGY 3.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.16%)
DFML 11.24 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.35%)
DGKC 45.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.9%)
EPCL 49.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.81%)
FCCL 11.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.51%)
FFL 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.95%)
FLYNG 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
GGL 11.07 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.5%)
HUBC 67.63 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.22%)
HUMNL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
KAPCO 24.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
KEL 2.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.5%)
LOTCHEM 24.37 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.12%)
MLCF 26.62 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.83%)
NETSOL 74.57 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.76%)
OGDC 85.25 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.1%)
PAEL 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.83%)
PIBTL 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
PPL 66.98 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (3.51%)
PRL 12.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.4%)
SILK 1.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (7.14%)
SNGP 40.71 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.52%)
TELE 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
TPLP 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.06%)
TRG 108.56 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.71%)
UNITY 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,092 Increased By 46.5 (1.15%)
BR30 14,641 Increased By 179.3 (1.24%)
KSE100 40,126 Increased By 321.3 (0.81%)
KSE30 14,961 Increased By 153.7 (1.04%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sri Lankan shares end higher as financials, consumer surplus rise

Reuters Published 12 Apr, 2023 05:40pm
Follow us

Sri Lankan shares closed higher for a third straight session on Wednesday, supported by gains in financials and consumer staples sector stocks.

The CSE All-Share index rose 0.04% to 9,415.28, high for the week, reversing course after three weeks of losses.

Sri Lanka’s sovereign lenders were yet to inform the government how they would engage with the country to restructure its $7.1 billion of debt and whether they would form an official committee or engage in bilateral talks, central bank governor Nandalal Weerasinghe told Reuters in an interview on Tuesday.

The island nation aimed to formally engage in debt negotiations with overseas creditors that include China, India and the Paris Club group of nations in May, after concluding a debt rework with holders of its domestic debt, the governor said.

Sri Lankan shares end higher as financials, industrials rise

Senkadagala Finance Plc and Browns Investments Plc were the top gainers on the index, rising 17% and 3.3% respectively, according to Refinitiv data.

Trading volume for the CSE All-Share index fell to 40.8 million shares, from 84.3 million in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover dropped to 947.5 million Sri Lankan rupees ($2.97 million), from 1.67 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading stocks worth 56.8 million rupees of shares, while domestic investors purchased stocks worth 907.1 million rupees on a net basis, the data showed.

Sri Lankan shares CSE All Share Index CSE Sri Lankan stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Sri Lankan shares end higher as financials, consumer surplus rise

Rupee recovers ground against US dollar, settles at 286.62

Dar discusses IMF and economy with UK envoy

KSE-100 jumps 0.81% amid rumours of financing from ‘friendly country’

AJK SC rejects Tanveer Ilyas’ appeal against disqualification

Govt employees to get salary ahead of Eid ul Fitr

Four soldiers killed in firing at Indian military base, shooters at large

SECP issues ‘Whitelist’ of Digital Lending Applications on its website

Musk says Twitter is roughly breaking even, has 1,500 employees

China records world’s first human death from H3N8 bird flu: WHO

Setting up of big refinery in Balochistan: proposals sought

Read more stories