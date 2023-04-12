AVN 64.04 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.77%)
Pakistan

Dar discusses IMF and economy with UK envoy

  • Briefs Acting British High Commissioner on policies and programmes for revenue generation and bringing about economic stability and growth
BR Web Desk Published April 12, 2023 Updated April 12, 2023 03:59pm
Finance Minister Ishaq Dar discussed Pakistan's economic situation and progress made on the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme with Andrew Dagleish, Acting British High Commissioner, who called on Dar at the Finance Division on Wednesday.

As per a statement released by the Ministry of Finance, Dar briefed the envoy on the "pragmatic policies and programmes" that the government is implementing to generate revenue and bring about economic stability and growth.

The two sides discussed the current macroeconomic situation of the world as well as Pakistan. Dar "also briefed the envoy on the progress in talks with the IMF".

The High Commissioner said the British government will help Pakistan in mitigating the socio-economic crisis, read the statement.

SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, Special Secretary Finance and other senior officers from Finance Division participated in the meeting.

The development comes as Islamabad remains in talks with the IMF to resume the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) programme, which remains stalled till date.

The resumption of the programmed is crucial for the South Asian economy, which has been faced with a barrage of woes with a perceived default risk and a downgrade by international rating agencies reflecting the state of the economy that has also had to bear major political turmoil and frequent change in key leadership.

The IMF funding is also critical for Pakistan to unlock other external financing avenues, and the two have been negotiating since early February to resume $1.1 billion in funding held since November, part of the bailout agreed upon in 2019.

Tulukan Mairandi Apr 12, 2023 04:25pm
Just few days ago he said to senate that IMF deal will be signed imminently. But he has been lobbying UK and US about the deal. The real fact is that IMF, knowing that a default is imminent, and against the backdrop of neither Saudi nor Iron Brother to guarantee the package, is refusing to release any more money. In short the deal is as good as dead.
Maryamsafdar Apr 12, 2023 04:26pm
Well done sisters father in law and my fathers servant. Hope you licked your UK masters boots and begged him to give us money.
