AVN 64.04 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.77%)
BAFL 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.39%)
BOP 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
CNERGY 3.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.16%)
DFML 11.24 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.35%)
DGKC 45.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.9%)
EPCL 49.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.81%)
FCCL 11.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.51%)
FFL 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.95%)
FLYNG 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
GGL 11.07 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.5%)
HUBC 67.63 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.22%)
HUMNL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
KAPCO 24.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
KEL 2.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.5%)
LOTCHEM 24.37 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.12%)
MLCF 26.62 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.83%)
NETSOL 74.57 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.76%)
OGDC 85.25 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.1%)
PAEL 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.83%)
PIBTL 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
PPL 66.98 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (3.51%)
PRL 12.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.4%)
SILK 1.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (7.14%)
SNGP 40.71 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.52%)
TELE 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
TPLP 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.06%)
TRG 108.56 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.71%)
UNITY 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,092 Increased By 46.5 (1.15%)
BR30 14,641 Increased By 179.3 (1.24%)
KSE100 40,126 Increased By 321.3 (0.81%)
KSE30 14,961 Increased By 153.7 (1.04%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Jordan's 'Last Dance' sneakers sell for record $2.2mn

Reuters Published April 12, 2023 Updated April 12, 2023 03:22pm
Photo: Sotheby's
Photo: Sotheby's
Follow us

A pair of signed, game-worn Michael Jordan sneakers from the 1998 NBA Finals fetched a record $2.2 million on Tuesday, making them the most valuable sneakers ever sold, auction house Sotheby’s said.

The Air Jordan 13 ‘Breds’ - short for ‘black and red’ - were worn by Jordan in the second game of the Finals during his final season with the Chicago Bulls, referred to as the ‘Last Dance’.

Jordan scored 37 points in the game and led the Bulls to a 93-88 win over the Utah Jazz. He went on to win his sixth and final NBA Championship and was named the Finals MVP.

Jordan’s ‘Last Dance’ jersey sells for record $10.1mn

Sotheby’s said Jordan gifted the sneakers to a Jazz ball boy after the game as thanks for finding a lost jacket. They were the final pair of Breds that Jordan wore in a game.

They are the only complete pair of sneakers worn by Jordan in an NBA Finals game that have been photo-matched and authenticated by the MeiGray Group, the official authenticator of the NBA, the auctioneers added.

The previous record for a pair of sneakers was held by a pair of Kanye West’s Nike Air Yeezy 1s, which Sotheby’s sold for $1.8 million in 2021.

Ben Affleck hopes to score Michael Jordan’s approval for film ‘Air’

Sotheby’s also auctioned Jordan’s jersey from the opening game of the 1998 Finals for $10.1 million in September 2022, which became the most expensive piece of game-worn sports memorabilia ever sold.

Nike Michael Jordan Sotheby's

Comments

1000 characters

Jordan's 'Last Dance' sneakers sell for record $2.2mn

IMF drastically cuts Pakistan’s FY23 growth forecast to 0.5pc

Rupee recovers ground against US dollar, settles at 286.62

Intra-day update: KSE-100 up over 300 points

AJK SC rejects Tanveer Ilyas’ appeal against disqualification

Musk says Twitter is roughly breaking even, has 1,500 employees

Govt employees to get salary ahead of Eid ul Fitr

Four soldiers killed in firing at Indian military base, shooters at large

China records world’s first human death from H3N8 bird flu: WHO

Govt terms previous deal with IMF ‘poisonous’

JCP to meet on 13th amid clash of institutions

Read more stories