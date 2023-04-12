AVN 64.05 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.79%)
BAFL 28.59 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
BOP 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.07%)
CNERGY 3.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.16%)
DFML 11.32 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.07%)
DGKC 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.12%)
EPCL 49.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.91%)
FCCL 11.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
FFL 5.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
FLYNG 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
GGL 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.78%)
HUBC 67.90 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.62%)
HUMNL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
KAPCO 24.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
KEL 1.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1%)
LOTCHEM 24.37 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.12%)
MLCF 26.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.1%)
NETSOL 74.70 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.93%)
OGDC 85.45 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (2.34%)
PAEL 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.83%)
PIBTL 4.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 67.10 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (3.69%)
PRL 12.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.73%)
SILK 1.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (7.14%)
SNGP 40.80 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.75%)
TELE 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.42%)
TRG 108.80 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.93%)
UNITY 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,092 Increased By 46.5 (1.15%)
BR30 14,641 Increased By 179.3 (1.24%)
KSE100 40,169 Increased By 363.8 (0.91%)
KSE30 14,977 Increased By 169.7 (1.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

AJK SC rejects Tanveer Ilyas’ appeal against disqualification

  • He was disqualified as AJK PM in a contempt of court case
BR Web Desk Published April 12, 2023 Updated April 12, 2023 01:33pm
Follow us

The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Supreme Court rejected on Wednesday Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Sardar Tanveer Ilyas's appeal challenging his disqualification on technical grounds.

On Tuesday, he was disqualified as PM by the AJK High Court in a contempt of court case.

Ilyas was summoned to AJK’s supreme court and high court for using a “threatening tone” in one of his speeches. Appearing before the high court, Ilyas tendered an unconditional apology. However, the court disqualified Ilyas from his seat in the AJK legislature.

Justice Chaudhry Khalid Rasheed read out the verdict of the full bench, sentencing Ilyas till the rising of the court.

Iliyas appeared and surrendered unconditional apology for his contemptuous speech but the court announced the order disqualifying him from office.

He then proceeded to Supreme Court to appear which had also summoned him.

Meanwhile, Khawaja Farooq Ahmed has been appointed as the interim prime minister of AJK.

“The president of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, in exercise of powers vested in him under sub-article (1) of Article 17 of the AJK Constitution, is pleased to call upon Khawaja Farooq Ahmed, the most senior minister, to perform functions of the Office of the Prime Minister until a new prime minister has been appointed and elected upon his office,” AJK’s chief secretary said in a notification.

Pakistan AJK PM

Comments

1000 characters

AJK SC rejects Tanveer Ilyas’ appeal against disqualification

IMF drastically cuts Pakistan’s FY23 growth forecast to 0.5pc

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Govt terms previous deal with IMF ‘poisonous’

Intra-day update: KSE-100 up over 300 points

Musk says Twitter is roughly breaking even, has 1,500 employees

Govt employees to get salary ahead of Eid ul Fitr

Four soldiers killed in firing at Indian military base, shooters at large

China records world’s first human death from H3N8 bird flu: WHO

JCP to meet on 13th amid clash of institutions

Read more stories