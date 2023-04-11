PTI’s Sardar Tanveer Ilyas disqualified as AJK PM

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) Sardar Tanveer Ilyas was disqualified on Tuesday as PM by Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) High Court in a contempt of court case, Aaj News reported.

He was summoned to AJK's supreme court and high court for using a "threatening tone" in one of his speeches. Appearing before the court, Ilyas had tendered an unconditional apology. However, the court disqualified Ilyas from his seat in the AJK legislature.

Justice Chaudhry Khalid Rasheed read out the verdict of the full bench, sentencing Ilyas till the rising of the court.

Ilyas was elected unopposed in 2022 after Abdul Qayyum Niazi resigned from the role, following a no-confidence motion filed against him by his party members.

