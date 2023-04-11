AVN 63.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.7%)
PTI’s Sardar Tanveer Ilyas disqualified as AJK PM

  • He was summoned to AJK's supreme court and high court for using a 'threatening tone' in one of his speeches
BR Web Desk Published April 11, 2023 Updated April 11, 2023 03:35pm


Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) Sardar Tanveer Ilyas was disqualified on Tuesday as PM by Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) High Court in a contempt of court case, Aaj News reported.

He was summoned to AJK's supreme court and high court for using a "threatening tone" in one of his speeches. Appearing before the court, Ilyas had tendered an unconditional apology. However, the court disqualified Ilyas from his seat in the AJK legislature.

Justice Chaudhry Khalid Rasheed read out the verdict of the full bench, sentencing Ilyas till the rising of the court.

AJK PM for addressing people’s problems without delay

Ilyas was elected unopposed in 2022 after Abdul Qayyum Niazi resigned from the role, following a no-confidence motion filed against him by his party members.

AJK PM urges industrialists to set up units in scenic valley

AJK Sardar Tanveer Ilyas

Notsurprised Apr 11, 2023 03:37pm
This vile and mostly drunk man was only appointed by Imran Khan due to his billionaire status. He had a pending criminal case against him for sexual harassment but was still chosen by the wise Khan. Its time to get rid of the mafias that Imran installed in return for favours and who knows what.
Builder Apr 11, 2023 03:49pm
He is a vile dangerous man like his boss inran niazi
