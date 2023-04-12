AVN 63.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.7%)
BAFL 28.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
BOP 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
CNERGY 3.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.15%)
DFML 11.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
DGKC 44.55 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.74%)
EPCL 50.19 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.66%)
FCCL 11.71 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.12%)
FFL 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.76%)
FLYNG 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.2%)
GGL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.82%)
HUBC 67.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.3%)
HUMNL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.28%)
KAPCO 24.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
KEL 2.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.48%)
LOTCHEM 24.16 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.17%)
MLCF 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.53%)
NETSOL 74.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.68%)
OGDC 83.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.27%)
PAEL 10.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.74%)
PIBTL 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.76%)
PPL 64.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.08%)
PRL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.07%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.92%)
SNGP 39.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.67%)
TELE 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.12%)
TPLP 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.7%)
TRG 107.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.63%)
UNITY 12.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.69%)
BR100 4,045 Decreased By -4.2 (-0.1%)
BR30 14,462 Decreased By -1.5 (-0.01%)
KSE100 39,805 Decreased By -31.2 (-0.08%)
KSE30 14,807 Decreased By -26 (-0.18%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM visits Faisalabad’s flour distribution centres

Press Release Published 12 Apr, 2023 06:11am
Photo: APP
Photo: APP
Follow us

FAISALABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived at Faisalabad Airport by a special plane on Tuesday and left for the city by helicopter.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited the Faisalabad free flour distribution centres and said that the initiative of free flour distribution is a big relief for the deserving citizens. On this occasion, Minister of State for Interior of Pakistan Rana Sana Ullah Khan and Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb were also with the Prime Minister.

Prime Minister reviewed the arrangements for the distribution of free flour in Faisalabad and expressed satisfaction over the performance of the local administration.

The Prime Minister was told that the government distributed free flour to more than 11 lakh people of Faisalabad, 125,000 bags are being distributed daily in five tehsils of Faisalabad, and every family is being given three bags of 10kg flour for free.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Shehbaz Sharif faisalabad PM Shehbaz Sharif free wheat flour flour distribution centres

Comments

1000 characters

PM visits Faisalabad’s flour distribution centres

Govt terms previous deal with IMF ‘poisonous’

PDM govt’s one year: PM talks about challenges, successes

JCP to meet on 13th amid clash of institutions

SC bill challenged in apex court

Funding issue: ECP submits report to SC

ECC approves Rs300m for repair of public buildings

Setting up of big refinery in Balochistan: proposals sought

155,027 women filers appearing on ‘Active Taxpayers List’: FBR

Cold storages: Nepra grills Gepco team for supply on non-commercial rates

Invoking Article 170 (2) of Constitution: PAC directs AGP to conduct Nepra’s audit in 15 days

Read more stories