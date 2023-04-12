PM visits Faisalabad’s flour distribution centres

FAISALABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived at Faisalabad Airport by a special plane on Tuesday and left for the city by helicopter.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited the Faisalabad free flour distribution centres and said that the initiative of free flour distribution is a big relief for the deserving citizens. On this occasion, Minister of State for Interior of Pakistan Rana Sana Ullah Khan and Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb were also with the Prime Minister.

Prime Minister reviewed the arrangements for the distribution of free flour in Faisalabad and expressed satisfaction over the performance of the local administration.

The Prime Minister was told that the government distributed free flour to more than 11 lakh people of Faisalabad, 125,000 bags are being distributed daily in five tehsils of Faisalabad, and every family is being given three bags of 10kg flour for free.

